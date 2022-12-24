VServer

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

1.6.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~95 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය19 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,193
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
උදව්https://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
අනන්‍යන:
appfileshttpserversharevala