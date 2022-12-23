Paint Spill
Andrew Vojak ගෙන්
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
1.1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~46 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,630
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andrew Vojak ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න