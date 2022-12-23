Paint Spill

Andrew Vojak ගෙන්
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

1.1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

about 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~46 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය11 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,630
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
උදව්https://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Andrew Vojak ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

Warble

The word-guessing game

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
අනන්‍යන:
colorgamepuzzle