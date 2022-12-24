Warble

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

2.0.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

9 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~53 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය12 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන4,037
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/avojak/warble
උදව්https://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
අනන්‍යන:
