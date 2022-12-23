Parlera

A party game where your friends describe and you guess. Or vice versa.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/.

1.2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 1 year ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~59 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය23 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන768
බලපත්‍රයGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/parlera/-/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.Parlera