A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

2.4.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

7 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~35 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය19 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,720
බලපත්‍රයGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.enjoyingfoss.feeel