A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
2.4.1 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
7 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~35 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය19 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,720
බලපත්රයGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
