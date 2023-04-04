Nanonote
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.

It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
1.4.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~291 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය102 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන949
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න