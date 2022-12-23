Pixel Wheels
Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
It features multiple tracks, vehicles. Bonus and weapons can be picked up to help you get to the finish line first!
You can play Pixel Wheels alone or with a friend.
0.24.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
5 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~107 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය83 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන11,128
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න