Clairvoyant
от Cassidy James Blaede
Ask questions, get psychic answers
Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.
- Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
- Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
- Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!
Изменения в версии 3.0.6
3 месяца назад
Размер установки~142 KB
Размер загрузки61 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок3 395
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
