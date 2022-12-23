Clairvoyant

от Cassidy James Blaede
@cassidyjames на GitHub
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

Изменения в версии 3.0.6

3 месяца назад
Размер установки~142 KB
Размер загрузки61 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок3 395
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttps://cassidyjames.com
Помощьhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
Участие в переводахhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Установка вручную

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
