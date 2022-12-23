Julius

Julius is a fully working open-source version of Caesar 3, with the same logic as the original, but with some UI enhancements, that is able to be played on multiple platforms. The same logic means that the saved games are 100% compatible, and any gameplay bugs present in the original Caesar 3 game will also be present in Julius.

  • Support for widescreen resolutions
  • Windowed mode support for 32-bit desktops
  • Several small in-game quality of life improvements

Julius requires the original assets (graphics, sounds, etc) from Caesar 3 to run. It optionally supports the high-quality MP3 files once provided on the Sierra website.

Изменения в версии 1.7.0

больше 1 года назад
Размер установки~3 MB
Размер загрузки1 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок7 234
ЛицензияGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/bvschaik/julius
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bvschaik.julius

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.github.bvschaik.julius

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.bvschaik.julius