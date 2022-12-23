Darkbar

от Sean Davis
УстановитьПожертвовать
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Darken application titlebars based on your preference

Darkbar replaces window decorations with your preference of a dark or light theme variant.

It allows the following settings for each application:

  • None: Let the application decide
  • Follow System Theme: Use the same theme as the operating system
  • Light: Prefer the "light" theme variant
  • Dark: Prefer the "dark" theme variant

Only applications using traditional decorations are supported. If your app is unaffected by Darkbar, the application controls its window decorations.

Изменения в версии 1.0.1

около 1 года назад
Размер установки~1 MB
Размер загрузки367 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок3 985
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar
Участие в переводахhttps://www.transifex.com/bluesabreorg/darkbar
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/bluesabre/darkbar/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.github.bluesabre.darkbar

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.bluesabre.darkbar
Метки:
customizationtitlebar