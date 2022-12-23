Bombermaaan

Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Arcade Game

A classic Bomberman game with multiplayer support, cloned on original SNES games. Also similar to Dynablaster.

  • Original gameplay and fun with minor adjustments
  • Up to 5 players on the same computer
  • Various levels of computer AI
  • Kick-Punch-Throw items mania
  • Keyboard and joystick support
  • Full screen and windowed display modes
  • Various power-ups
  • Various contaminations after skull item is taken
  • Item amount in walls as well as bomber skills on startup can be set on a per-level basis

Изменения в версии 2.1.8.2208

больше 2 лет назад
Размер установки~15 MB
Размер загрузки7 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок14 669
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/bjaraujo/Bombermaaan/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.bjaraujo.Bombermaaan
Метки:
arcadebombermangame