VServer

от Eduard Berloso Clarà
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Изменения в версии 1.6.1

больше 1 года назад
Размер установки~95 MB
Размер загрузки19 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок6 178
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Помощьhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Участие в переводахhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
appfileshttpserversharevala