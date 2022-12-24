ScanTailor Advanced
Interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages
ScanTailor is an interactive post-processing tool for scanned pages. It performs operations such as:
- page splitting,
- deskewing,
- adding/removing borders,
- selecting content
- ... and others.
You give it raw scans, and you get pages ready to be printed or assembled into a PDF or DjVu file. Scanning, optical character recognition, and assembling multi-page documents are out of scope of this project.
The ScanTailor version that merges the features of the "ScanTailor Featured" and "ScanTailor Enhanced" versions, brings new ones and fixes.
Изменения в версии v1.0.16
почти 5 лет назад
Размер установки~9 MB
Размер загрузки4 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок8 319
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Установок за всё время
Установка вручную
Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке