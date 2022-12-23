Gittyup

@Murmele на GitHub
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history

Features:

  • Fast native interface designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
  • Staging of single lines
  • Double tree view: Seeing staged and unstaged changes in different trees.
  • Maximize History or Diff view by pressing Ctrl+M
  • Ignore Pattern: Ability to ignore all files defined by a pattern instead of only one file
  • Tag Viewer: When creating a new tag all available tags are visible. Makes it easier to create consistent tags.
  • Commit Message template: Making it easier to write template based commit messages.

Изменения в версии v1.3.0

2 месяца назад
Размер установки~68 MB
Размер загрузки28 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок38 824
ЛицензияMIT License
Сайт проектаhttps://murmele.github.io/Gittyup
Помощьhttps://matrix.to/#/#Gittyup:matrix.org
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/Murmele/Gittyup/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

flatpak install flathub com.github.Murmele.Gittyup

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.Murmele.Gittyup