Gydl

от Jannik Hauptvogel
Download content from sites like YouTube

Gydl (Graphical youtube-dl) is a tool that enables downloading of content from YouTube and many other sites. It provides a minimal interface based on dialogues, making it quick and easy to download multimedia content.

Because user needs vary, Gydl supports both audio and video downloads. If a selected format is not available at the source, Gydl will attempt to convert it.

Gydl is based upon the popular youtube-dl program, which can be found on GitHub. A big thank you to the developer(s).

Изменения в версии 0.1.1

почти 6 лет назад
Размер установки~25 MB
Размер загрузки11 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок45 867
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v2.0 only
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl
Помощьhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/blob/master/README.md
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/JannikHv/gydl/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.JannikHv.Gydl

