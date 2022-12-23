Mindustry

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

Create elaborate supply chains of conveyor belts to feed ammo into your turrets, produce materials to use for building, and defend your structures from waves of enemies. Play with your friends in cross-platform multiplayer co-op games, or challenge them in team-based PvP matches.

ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт проектаhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/
Связь с намиhttps://discord.gg/mindustry
Помощьhttps://mindustrygame.github.io/wiki/
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/Anuken/Mindustry
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Anuken.Mindustry

