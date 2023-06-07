Geekbench 6
Cross-platform system benchmark
Geekbench 6 is a cross-platform benchmark that measures your system's performance with the press of a button. How will your mobile device or desktop computer perform when push comes to crunch? How will it compare to the newest devices on the market? Find out today with Geekbench 6.
Needs to be run on the command line.
Изменения в версии 6.1.0
2 месяца назад
- Список изменений не предоставлен
Размер установки~228 MB
Размер загрузки228 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок0
ЛицензияПроприетарная