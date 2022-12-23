Frogatto & Friends
An old-school 2D platform game
An old-school 2D platform game, starring a certain quixotic frog. Frogatto has gorgeous, high-end pixel art, pumping arcade tunes, and all the gameplay nuance of a classic console title. Run and jump over pits and enemies. Grab enemies with your tongue, swallow them, and then spit them out at other enemies as projectiles! Fight dangerous bosses, and solve vexing puzzles. Collect coins and use them to buy upgrades and new abilities in the store. Talk to characters in game, and work to unravel Big Bad Milgram's plot against the townsfolk!
Изменения в версии 1.3.1
больше 10 лет назад
Размер установки~266 MB
Размер загрузки236 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок6 643
Лицензияzlib License, , Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported, ,
Установок за всё время
Установка вручную
