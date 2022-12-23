Feeel
от Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy
Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.
Features:
- Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
- Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
- Translated into several languages
- Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.
Изменения в версии 2.4.1
7 месяцев назад
Размер установки~35 MB
Размер загрузки19 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок1 720
ЛицензияGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
