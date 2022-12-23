Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Изменения в версии 176.4.5108

10 дней назад
Размер установки~115 MB
Размер загрузки114 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок182 746
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttp://www.dropbox.com
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Выполните

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client