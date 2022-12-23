Euterpe

от Doychin Atanasov
doycho.com
Media player client for the Euterpe media server.

Mobile and desktop player for the self-hosted Euterpe streaming server. You need an access to an Euterpe server running somewhere in order for this program to be useful. You could try it out with the demo Euterpe server, accessible at the project's website.

These are some of the things which this player supports:

  • Extremely light resource usage and fast. Excellent for constrained mobile devices such as phones and laptops.
  • Accessing Euterpe server with or without authentication.
  • Playing albums or a single tracks.
  • Searching the database for music.
  • Browsing by albums and artists based on their tag metadata.
  • Mobile first but convergent. It works on both mobile and desktop Linux.

