Flathub Logo

StreamController

от Core447
core447.com
Установить

Control your Elgato Stream Decks with plugin support

StreamController controls your Elgato Stream Decks on a new level.

App Features:

  • Beautiful GTK4 Interface
  • Plugin support
  • Multi deck support
  • Set background images & videos
  • Set custom icons

Official Plugin Features:

  • Send network requests
  • Press hotkeys (X and Wayland)
  • Control OBS Studio
  • Control your music
  • Mix the volume of different apps
  • Run commands
  • Send network requests

Изменения в версии 1.4.4-beta

6 дней назад
(Собран около 13 часов назад)

  • Сделано сообществом

    Это приложение открыто разрабатывается сообществом волонтёров и выпускается под GNU General Public License v3.0 or later.
    Присоединиться
Размер установки~657.38 MiB
Размер загрузки231.92 MiB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Метки:
streamingelgato stream decklinuxflatpak