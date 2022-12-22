Basemark GPU

от Basemark Oy
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

GPU performance evaluation tool

Evaluation tool to analyze and measure graphics API performance across mobile and desktop platforms. Basemark GPU targets both Desktop and Mobile platforms by providing both High Quality and Medium Quality modes. The High-Quality mode addresses Desktop workloads, while the Medium Quality mode addresses equivalent Mobile workloads.

This is non-commercial version and requires active internet connection.

Major fixes in 1.2.3: No major changes. Unifying code base and versions across platforms.

Изменения в версии 1.2.3

больше 2 лет назад
Размер установки~2.63 GB
Размер загрузки1.28 GB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок33 635
ЛицензияПроприетарная
Сайт проектаhttps://www.basemark.com/benchmarks/basemark-gpu/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.basemark.BasemarkGPU

Выполните

flatpak run com.basemark.BasemarkGPU