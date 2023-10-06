Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

от AMPL Optimization, Inc
Установить

A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Изменения в версии 4.0.0.202308171623

3 месяца назад
(Собран 6 дней назад)
  • Список изменений не предоставлен

  • Проприетарное ПО

    Это приложение не разрабатывается открыто, поэтому только его разработчики знают, как оно работает. Оно может быть небезопасно, и его изменения нельзя проверить.
Размер установки~446.73 MiB
Размер загрузки446.59 MiB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок274
Метки:
linuxflatpak