Super Nonogram
от Adil Hanney
Solve unlimited procedurally-generated nonogram puzzles!
Super Nonogram is the sequel to my old Nonogram app and includes two game modes...
Levels: Make your way through an unlimited number of levels that get harder as your go.
Custom: Enter a search term e.g. "frog" and the game will automatically generate a frog nonogram!
Размер установки~28 MB
Размер загрузки11 MB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64
Количество установок0
ЛицензияGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only