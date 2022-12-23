Dice Roller
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations.
Roll dice of many different shapes and sizes in all possible combinations. gDiceRoller provides several kinds of dice, from a d4 to a d100, which can be rolled with a simple button press. In addition, users can enter their own dice with any number of sides, and perform arbitrary arithemtic on their results.
Изменения в версии 1.1.3
почти 4 года назад
Размер установки~509 KB
Размер загрузки229 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок3 997
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 only
