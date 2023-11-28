Flathub Logo

Data Analysis Framework

ROOT is a framework for data processing, developed at CERN, the epicenter of high-energy physics research. It can handle extensive data using the mathematical and statistical methods it provides, along with user-developed routines. The results can be visually presented according to specific needs and exported to various formats such as PDF, PS, PNG, etc.

Изменения в версии 6.30.02

около 2 месяцев назад
(Собран около 5 часов назад)
  • Список изменений не предоставлен

  • Сделано сообществом

    Это приложение открыто разрабатывается сообществом волонтёров и выпускается под GNU Lesser General Public License v2.1 or later.
Размер установки~602.46 MiB
Размер загрузки256.37 MiB
Доступные архитектурыx86_64, aarch64
