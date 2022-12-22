RetroShare-gui

Secure communication for everyone

RetroShare establish encrypted connections between you and your friends to create a network of computers, and provides various distributed services on top of it: forums, channels, chat, mail...

RetroShare is fully decentralized, and designed to provide maximum security and anonymity to its users beyond direct friends.

Retroshare is entirely free and open-source software. There are no hidden costs, no ads and no terms of service.

Изменения в версии 0.6.6

около 2 лет назад
Размер установки~71 MB
Размер загрузки29 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок6 653
ЛицензияGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 only, , GNU Lesser General Public License v3.0 or later, , GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttp://retroshare.cc/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui

Выполните

flatpak run cc.retroshare.retroshare-gui