CraftOS-PC Accelerated

от JackMacWindows
Advanced ComputerCraft emulator

CraftOS-PC is a fantasy terminal that allows you to write and run programs inside an '80s-style text console.

CraftOS-PC emulates the popular Minecraft mod "ComputerCraft", which adds programmable computers to Minecraft using the Lua programming language. CraftOS-PC takes this experience outside Minecraft to allow you to run the same programs anywhere you go.

CraftOS-PC provides a set of functions (called APIs) that make it super easy to do simple tasks such as write text to the screen, read files, and more. The simplicity of these functions makes CraftOS-PC great for new programmers, but their power makes it possible to write all sorts of complex programs with less code.

If you aren't ready to write programs yet, there's already a large number of programs for ComputerCraft that will work in CraftOS-PC, ranging from simple games to whole graphical operating systems. These can be downloaded through the built-in Pastebin and GitHub Gist clients.

Изменения в версии 2.7.4

около 1 месяца назад
Размер установки~15 MB
Размер загрузки5 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок559
ЛицензияMIT License
Сайт проектаhttps://www.craftos-pc.cc/
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/cc.craftos_pc.CraftOS-PC-Accelerated

Установка вручную

flatpak install flathub cc.craftos_pc.CraftOS-PC-Accelerated

Выполните

flatpak run cc.craftos_pc.CraftOS-PC-Accelerated
computercraftcraftosemulator