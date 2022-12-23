Time Cop
от Kenton Hamaluik
A time tracking app that respects your privacy and gets the job done without getting too fancy
Features:
- Offline-only, mobile-centric design
- Runs on Linux, iOS, and Android
- Fully private—there is no tracking / spying / advertising / etc
- Keep track of tasks with multiple parallel timers that can be started with the tap of a button
- Associate timers with projects to group your work (or don't)
- Start, stop, edit, and delete timers whenever with no fuss
- Export data as a .csv file, filtered by timespans and projects
- Export the app's database for full access to all of its data
- Automatic light mode / dark mode based on your device settings
- Localized in several languages (thanks to Google Translate): English, Arabic, German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Traditional)
- Open source (licensed under Apache-2.0)—fork away (https://github.com/hamaluik/timecop)
Изменения в версии 1.8.0
7 месяцев назад
Размер установки~27 MB
Размер загрузки11 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок4 019
ЛицензияApache License 2.0
Установок за всё время
Установка вручную
