IRPF 2024
от Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil
Main window
Do your taxes in Brazil (Calendar year of 2023)
IRPF is an app officially distributed by the Special Department of Federal Revenue of Brazil, to help Brazilian citizens file their income tax return.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by any Brazilian government agency.
Изменения в версии 1.0
7 дней назад
(Собран около 5 часов назад)
- Список изменений не предоставлен
Размер установки~263.88 MiB
Размер загрузки103.13 MiB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64