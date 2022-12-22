Warp

от Fina Wilke
drey.app
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Изменения в версии 0.5.4

около 2 месяцев назад
Размер установки~8 MB
Размер загрузки3 MB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок42 453
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Сайт проектаhttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Связь с намиhttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Выполните

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Метки:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole