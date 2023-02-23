Elastic
от Alexander Mikhaylenko
Design spring animations
Elastic allows to design and export spring physics-based animations to use with libadwaita.
Features:
- Preview translation, rotation and scaling transformations.
- See the animation curve and duration on a graph.
- Drag a handle to see it return back with the spring physics.
- Export C, JavaScript, Python, Vala or Rust code.
Изменения в версии 0.1.3
3 месяца назад
Размер установки~541 KB
Размер загрузки158 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок2 921
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
