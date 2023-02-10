Bookworm
by Siddhartha Das
A focused eBook reader
Read the books you love without having to worry about the different format complexities like EPUB, PDF, MOBI, CBR, etc.
Manage your library by tagging and updating metadata on books, to quickly find books using metadata searching and tag based filtering.
This version supports EPUB, MOBI, PRC, PDF, FB2 and comics (CBR and CBZ) formats with support for more formats to follow soon.
Modificări în versiune 1.1.2
circa 4 ani în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~149 MB
Dimensiune descărcării40 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării56.709
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later