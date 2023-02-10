Flathub Logo

Protontricks

A simple wrapper that does winetricks things for Proton enabled games

This is a wrapper script that allows you to easily run Winetricks commands for Steam Play/Proton games among other common Wine features, such as launching external Windows executables. This is often useful when a game requires closed-source runtime libraries or applications that are not included with Proton.

Note: To access Steam libraries on another drives, you need to grant access to them:

flatpak override --user --filesystem=/path/to/other/Steam/Library com.github.Matoking.protontricks

Dimensiune instalată~59 MB
Dimensiune descărcării17 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării404.364
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks
Ajutorhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks#readme
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/Matoking/protontricks/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Matoking.protontricks

