Flathub Logo

Spotube

by Kingkor Roy Tirtho
@KRTirtho on GitHub
Install

🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

🎧 Open source Spotify client that doesn't require Premium nor uses Electron! Available for both desktop & mobile!

Following are the features that currently spotube offers:

  • 🚫 No ads, thanks to the use of public & free Spotify and YT Music APIs¹
  • ⬇️ Downloadable tracks
  • 🖥️ 📱 Cross-platform support
  • 🪶 Small size & less data usage
  • 🕵️ Anonymous/guest login
  • 🕒 Time synced lyrics
  • ✋ No telemetry, diagnostics or user data collection
  • 🚀 Native performance
  • 📖 Open source/libre software
  • 🔉 Playback control is done locally, not on the server

Modificări în versiune 3.0.1

7 zile în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~67 MB
Dimensiune descărcării29 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării44.109
LicențăBSD 4-Clause "Original" or "Old" License
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://github.com/krtirtho/spotube
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.KRTirtho.Spotube

Instalării de a lungul timpului