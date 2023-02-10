FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client
by FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux
FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008
Dimensiune instalată~27 MB
Dimensiune descărcării11 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării16.379
LicențăApache License 2.0
