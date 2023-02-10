Flathub Logo

FreeRDP Remote Desktop Client

by FreeRDP develpers
FreeRDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) Client for Linux

FreeRDP flatpak provides xfreerdp client for systems lacking proper H264 support. This build is focused on compatibility with windows RDP servers and ships custom OpenSSL 1.1.1 to allow working connections to older systems like Windows 7 or Server 2008

Modificări în versiune 2.10.0

6 luni în urmă
Release notes
Dimensiune instalată~27 MB
Dimensiune descărcării11 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării16.379
LicențăApache License 2.0
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://www.freerdp.com/
Contactază-nehttps://www.freerdp.com/
Ajutorhttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/FreeRDP/FreeRDP/wiki/FAQ
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.freerdp.FreeRDP

rdpremote desktop