Flathub Logo

FlashPrint

by Flashforge
Install

Slicer for the FlashForge 3D printers

FlashPrint is a beginner-friendly slicer developped in-house by Flashforge for use with its line of 3D printers, featuring a 3D viewer, scaling and cutting abilities, and multiple printer related configuration options. It also sports an expert mode for more experienced users.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by FlashForge.

Modificări în versiune 5.7.0

18 zile în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~41 MB
Dimensiune descărcării30 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării11.366
Licențăhttp://www.flashforge.com/terms-of-service/
Site-ul proiectuluihttp://www.flashforge.com/flashprint/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.flashforge.FlashPrint

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
3dcontrolfdmflashforgemodelplaplasticprintslicer