Boatswain
by Georges Basile Stavracas Neto
Control your Elgato Stream Decks
Boatswain allows you to control Elgato Stream Deck devices.
With Boatswain you will be able to:
- Organize your actions in pages and profiles
- Set custom icons to actions
- Control your music player
- Play sound effects during your streams
- Control OBS Studio using Stream Deck (requires the obs-websocket extension)
Modificări în versiune 0.3.0
6 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~2 MB
Dimensiune descărcării514 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării8.210
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later