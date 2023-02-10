Flathub Logo

ET: Legacy

by ET: Legacy Team
ET: Legacy is an open source project based on the code of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory which was released in 2010 under the terms of the GPLv3.

ET: Legacy is a downloadable, free-to-play multiplayer game in which players wage war as Axis or Allies in team-based combat. It's a team game; you will win or fall along with your comrades. The only way to complete the objectives that lead to victory is by cooperation, with each player covering their teammates and using their class special abilities in concert with the others.

Featuring multiplayer support for up to 64 players, ET: Legacy is the ultimate test of communication and teamwork on the battlefield. Players join the fray as one of five distinct character classes each with unique combat abilities. Each Axis or Allies team can divide itself into smaller fire teams for quick and easy communication using an intuitive messaging system and dynamic command map of the entire battlefield.

Modificări în versiune 2.81.1

5 luni în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~497 MB
Dimensiune descărcării339 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării14.455
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://www.etlegacy.com/
Contactază-nehttps://www.etlegacy.com/contact
Ajutorhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/wiki/FAQ
Contribuie la traducerihttps://www.transifex.com/projects/p/etlegacy/
Raportează o problemăhttps://github.com/etlegacy/etlegacy/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.etlegacy.ETLegacy

