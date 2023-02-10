Flathub Logo

Feeel

by Enjoying FOSS
A simple home workout/exercise app that respects your privacy

Feeel is an open-source app for doing simple at-home exercises. It holds the acclaimed full body scientific 7-minute workout regime and allows creating custom workouts as well. While the app currently contains a limited amount of exercises, the plan is to drastically expand the number of both exercises and workouts with the help of the community.

Features:

  • Mobile first, runs on Linux and Android
  • Private (fully offline, no tracking, no ads)
  • Translated into several languages
  • Free and open-source. Contribute at https://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/wikis.

Modificări în versiune 2.4.1

9 luni în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~35 MB
Dimensiune descărcării19 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării2.112
LicențăGNU Affero General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel
Raportează o problemăhttps://gitlab.com/enjoyingfoss/feeel/-/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.enjoyingfoss.feeel

