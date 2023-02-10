MQTT X
by EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
Modificări în versiune 1.9.5
7 zile în urmă
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~241 MB
Dimensiune descărcării91 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării13.550
LicențăApache License 2.0