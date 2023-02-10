syncBackup
by Darhon Software
Backup and mirror your drives
It takes advantage of the delta-transfer algorithm, which reduces the amount of data sent over the network by sending only the differences between the source files and the existing files in the destination.
Create custom profiles and save each configuration independently. Simple control of source and destination rules, register directories or files to be skipped, access remote location using SSH protocol and more.
Modificări în versiune 2.0.1
circa 1 an în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~4 MB
Dimensiune descărcării516 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării7.088
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only