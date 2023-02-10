BrickBuster
by Claudio Cambra
A brick-breaker game, fun and addictive!
BrickBuster is a brick-breaker type game where the objective is to survive as many rounds as possible. Every round new bricks appear... when they reach the bottom of the screen, you lose. You are armed with balls and any special nodes that luck sends your way.
Modificări în versiune 1.0
circa 2 ani în urmă
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only