The web browser from Brave

Brave is on a mission to fix the web by giving users a safer, faster and better browsing experience while growing support for content creators through a new attention-based ecosystem of rewards.

Browse faster by blocking ads and trackers that violate your privacy and cost you time and money.

NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Brave Software.

Modificări în versiune 1.56.20

8 zile în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~358 MB
Dimensiune descărcării156 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării1.178.812
LicențăMozilla Public License 2.0
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://brave.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.brave.Browser

