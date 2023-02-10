Simple Diary
by Johan Bjäreholt
Simple and lightweight diary app
Designed to be easy to use and be out of the way, to let you focus on documenting and reflecting over your daily life.
A few notable features are:
- Saves entries in standard markdown
- Adding images to your entries
- Scales on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones
- Dark mode
Modificări în versiune v0.4.3
9 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~582 KB
Dimensiune descărcării194 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării2.919
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later