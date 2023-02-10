Flathub Logo

by Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Modificări în versiune 0.4.0

4 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~9 MB
Dimensiune descărcării3 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării7.160
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Contribuie la traducerihttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Raportează o problemăhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

