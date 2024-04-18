Flathub Logo

Beaver Notes

by Daniele Rolli
beavernotes.com
Install
Donate
Editor Showcase

Privacy-First note taking app

Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.

Modificări în versiune 3.0.0

circa 1 lună în urmă
(Built circa 8 ore în urmă)
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări

  • Community built

    This app is developed in the open by a community of volunteers, and released under the MIT License.
    Get involved
Dimensiune instalată~269.25 MiB
Dimensiune descărcării108.95 MiB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64, aarch64
Tags:
linuxflatpak