Beaver Notes
by Daniele Rolli
Editor Showcase
Privacy-First note taking app
Beaver Notes is the note-taking app designed with simplicity and privacy in mind. Safeguard your thoughts and ideas effortlessly, knowing they're securely stored on your device. With Beaver Notes, only you have access to your data.
Modificări în versiune 3.0.0
circa 1 lună în urmă
(Built circa 8 ore în urmă)
- Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~269.25 MiB
Dimensiune descărcării108.95 MiB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64, aarch64