Flathub Logo

Albion Online

Install

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Albion Online is a sandbox MMORPG set in an open medieval fantasy world. It has a fully player-driven economy; all equipment items are player-crafted. You can freely combine armor pieces and weapons in our unique classless system – you are what you wear. Explore the world and tackle challenging PvE content. Engage other adventurers in small- or large-scale PvP, and conquer territories. Gather. Craft. Trade. Conquer. Leave your mark in the world.

Modificări în versiune 1.0.34.184

peste 5 ani în urmă
  • Nu este un jurnalul de modificări de modificări
Dimensiune instalată~113 MB
Dimensiune descărcării108 MB
Arhitecturi disponibilex86_64
Instalării50.572
Licențăhttps://albiononline.com/en/terms_and_conditions
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://albiononline.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.albiononline.AlbionOnline

Instalării de a lungul timpului