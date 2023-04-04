Nanonote
A minimalist note taking application.
Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings). Pixel Wheels is a retro top-down race game for Linux, macOS, Windows and Android.
Modificări în versiune 1.4.0
4 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~291 KB
Dimensiune descărcării102 KB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării1.242
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 or later